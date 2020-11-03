Washington Trust grants $10,000 to Nonviolence Institute

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. Charitable Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Nonviolence Institute, according to a news release.
The grant will support the Providence-based nonprofit’s Victim Services program, which offers 24/7 resources, including counseling and housing, to victims of violence.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
