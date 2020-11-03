Washington Trust grants $10,000 to Nonviolence Institute

THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO. Charitable Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Nonviolence Institute in Providence. Pictured are Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward “Ned” O. Handy III, left, and President and Chief Operating Officer Mark K. W. Gim, right, presenting a $10,000 check to Cedric Huntley, the Nonviolence Institute’s interim executive director. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. Charitable Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Nonviolence Institute, according to a news release.

The grant will support the Providence-based nonprofit’s Victim Services program, which offers 24/7 resources, including counseling and housing, to victims of violence.

