Washington Trust helps collect more than 2,000 books for R.I. children

By
-
JENNIFER ANSAY, left, vice president and branch manager, and Nicole Hatfield, advanced flex banker, show off some of the books collected at The Washington Trust Co.’s Wakefield branch in South Kingstown as part of the annual books drive in partnership with United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and Books Are Wings. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co. employees, customers and community members came together to support United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and Books Are Wings’ Annual Children’s Book Drive last month.

Throughout May, all Washington Trust branch locations served as collection sites, enabling employees, customers and residents to donate more than 2,000 books for children in need.

The collected books were delivered to United Way of Rhode Island’s Providence headquarters, where Washington Trust volunteers joined more than 100 community members for the United Way’s annual Day of Action on June 7.

Volunteers sorted and prepared more than 35,000 donated books for distribution to children across Rhode Island, supporting early literacy and educational opportunity through the Books Are Wings initiative.

This year marked the 13th annual Children’s Book Drive.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.

