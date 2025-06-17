Washington Trust helps collect more than 2,000 books for R.I. children

PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co. employees, customers and community members came together to support United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and Books Are Wings’ Annual Children’s Book Drive last month.

Throughout May, all Washington Trust branch locations served as collection sites, enabling employees, customers and residents to donate more than 2,000 books for children in need.

The collected books were delivered to United Way of Rhode Island’s Providence headquarters, where Washington Trust volunteers joined more than 100 community members for the United Way’s annual Day of Action on June 7.

Volunteers sorted and prepared more than 35,000 donated books for distribution to children across Rhode Island, supporting early literacy and educational opportunity through the Books Are Wings initiative.

This year marked the 13th annual Children’s Book Drive.

