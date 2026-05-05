Washington Trust hires 2 vice presidents for commercial banking team

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has hired Daniel Hagerty and Thomas Quinlan as vice presidents on its commercial banking team, the bank announced May 1.

Hagerty will focus on commercial and industrial lending and financing solutions for business clients across the region. He has more than 35 years of banking experience in commercial lending, credit administration and portfolio management.

Before joining Washington Trust, Hagerty managed commercial loan portfolios for a Massachusetts-based bank, where he structured and negotiated credit facilities for business clients.

Quinlan will focus on lending, deposit and cash management services for small and midsized businesses. He previously worked as a commercial lender for a Massachusetts-headquartered bank specializing in commercial and industrial loans.

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Quinlan has more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking, including U.S. Small Business Administration lending, portfolio management and business relationship development.

“Dan and Tom are strong additions to Washington Trust’s commercial banking team,” Jim Brown, senior executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer, said in a statement. “Their deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships, and commitment to exceptional client service are valuable assets as we continue to support the growth and financing needs of businesses throughout the region.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.