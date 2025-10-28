Washington Trust hosts educational session to help seniors spot scams

JOHNSTON – The Washington Trust Co. hosted an educational session at the Johnston Senior Center on Oct. 23 to help older adults spot and stop elder fraud, sharing practical tips to guard against financial scams and identity theft, the bank announced.

Washington Trust fraud prevention specialists educated attendees about the rising wave of elder financial exploitation, a crime affecting more than 1 in 10 older adults each year and costing victims billions nationwide. The session outlined how to identify red flags, recognize common scams, and protect personal and financial information before it’s too late.

“Fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using AI [artificial intelligence] deepfakes, encrypted messaging apps and emotional manipulation to target vulnerable individuals,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “Our goal is to equip seniors with the knowledge and confidence to recognize scams and take action before harm is done.”

The presentation covered how to spot financial warning signs, from sudden account changes to unexplained debt, and how to recognize common scams like overpayment schemes, romance cons and fake IRS calls.

- Advertisement -

Speakers also urged seniors to strengthen passwords, use multifactor authentication and be cautious on social media to prevent identity theft.

Attendees were advised on what to do if they’re targeted, including how to report fraud and lock down compromised accounts.

The session urged seniors to talk openly with trusted family members and financial advisers about potential scams, and to report any suspected fraud to Washington Trust or local police.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.