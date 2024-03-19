Washington Trust kicks off 24th annual Peanut Butter Drive

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has kicked off its 24th annual Peanut Butter Drive and will collect jars of peanut butter at the bank’s 27 branch locations through March 31.

Peanut butter collected from the Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive is donated to 19 local hunger relief agencies across the bank’s footprint, and online contributions support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Connecticut Foodshare and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

“Washington Trust started the Peanut Butter Drive 24 years ago and, since that time, we’ve collected 159 tons of peanut butter – enough to make 5 million peanut butter sandwiches,” said Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust CEO and chairman. “Unfortunately, in today’s economic environment, the need is greater than ever, so we once again are asking our friends and neighbors to donate to help feed a local family in need.”

Handy, who formerly served as the board president at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, provided these food bank statistics:

• The Rhode Island Community Food Bank network of 140 member agencies serves 80,000 individuals per month on average, a 51% increase from 2019.

• One in three households in Rhode Island are food insecure, meaning that they cannot meet their basic food needs

• 38% of households with children are at risk of hunger.

Washington Trust says people can donate by:

• Dropping off a jar of peanut butter at any Washington Trust branch location. Peanut butter collected at branches will be distributed to local hunger relief agency partners.

• Visiting washtrust.com to make an online donation in support of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Connecticut Foodshare or the Greater Boston Food Bank.

• Signing up to host a collection. Washington Trust will share everything necessary to host a collection at your school, business, organization or in your neighborhood.

• Following Washington Trust on Facebook, X and Instagram, and share the opportunity to get involved and to give with your networks.