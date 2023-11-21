Washington Trust listed among ‘Best Banks to Work For’ for 5th consecutive year

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has been named one of the nation’s “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker magazine as part of its annual list organized by the Best Companies Group, the bank announced.

Washington Trust is the largest bank in New England to receive this recognition, the bank said in a news release announcing the achievement.

“Washington Trust is honored to be selected for the fifth consecutive year as one of the country’s ‘Best Banks to Work For,’ ” Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “This award recognizes our success at providing a workplace where employees feel welcomed, valued, engaged, empowered and rewarded. We value our employees and their efforts to make a difference in the lives of our customers and community and remain committed to doing what’s best for all.”

The Best Banks to Work For program conducts research of commercial or retail banks with at least 50 employees in the U.S., or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies, according to the release. After performing extensive employee surveys and reviewing workplace policies, practices and benefits, the program recognizes those U.S. banks with outstanding satisfaction ratings.

