Washington Trust offers free document shredding in November

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. is offering free document shredding at branches across the state on Saturdays in November, according to information on its website.

Those who participate in the Community Shred Days events are asked to bring a nonperishable food item, which will be donated to one of a local food pantry.

Upcoming days and locations for free shredding are as follows:

● Nov. 13, 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at Westerly, North Providence and Johnston branches;

● Nov. 20 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at East Providence, Coventry and North Kingstown branches;

● Nov. 29 10 a.m. – 1- p.m. at Narragansett and East Greenwich branches.

Shredding is limited to two boxes per person. No items with heavy metal, batteries or hard drives will be accepted. For more information, visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support/shred-days.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.