Washington Trust picks up national parking company client

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has picked up a new banking client with a national reputation in parking services, according to a news release.
The Westerly-based bank was recently named as the primary deposit and cash provider for Propark Mobility, after recently providing credit financing for the company, the release stated.
Propark offers full-service parking and mobility services for more than 600 hospitality, health care, commercial and off-airport locations across 18 states.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.