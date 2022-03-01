Washington Trust picks up national parking company client

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has picked up a new banking client with a national reputation in parking services, according to a news release.

The Westerly-based bank was recently named as the primary deposit and cash provider for Propark Mobility, after recently providing credit financing for the company, the release stated.

Propark offers full-service parking and mobility services for more than 600 hospitality, health care, commercial and off-airport locations across 18 states.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -