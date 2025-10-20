Washington Trust posts $10.8M Q3 profit, down 2% year over year

By
-
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc. posted a third-quarter profit of $10.8 million on Monday, down 2% compared with $11 million reported a year ago. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Washington Trust, posted a third-quarter profit of $10.8 million on Monday, down 2% compared with $11 million in the same period a year ago. Earnings per diluted share also fell to 56 cents in the third quarter, down from 64 cents a year earlier. “In the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display