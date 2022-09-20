Washington Trust provides $5.8M loan for Westerly self-storage purchase

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. through its commercial real estate group recently provided a $5.8 million loan to a Pennsylvania-based company to buy a self-storage facility in Westerly, according to a news release.

The loan to Granite SS LLC, an affiliate of The Storage Investment Group LLC, allowed the company to buy a 367-unit self-storage facility spanning a 3.51-acre land parcel in Westerly, according to the release.

Built in 2004, the property features drive-up access for most of its units, as well as uncovered, rentable spaces for recreational vehicles, boats and trailers.

