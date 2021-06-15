Washington Trust recognizes 7 employees with $1,000 nonprofit donations

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently recognized seven employees for their leadership, teamwork, community involvement and volunteerism, according to a news release.

As part of the recognition, the company donated $1,000 to each winner’s chosen nonprofit.

Those recognized, and their nonprofit donation recipients, are:

Community Service Award: John Kraus, vice president, director of investment operations, directed a $1,000 donation to the Medfield Foundation in Massachusetts.

Community Service Award: Matthew Raiche, vice president, branch manager, directed a $1,000 donation to Mentor Rhode Island.

Community Service Award: Mitchell Tiah, credit analyst, directed a $500 donation to the San Miguel School and a $500 donation to Project GOAL.

Spirit of Washington Trust Award: Sean Evans, mortgage lending systems administrator, directed a $1,000 donation to the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.

Spirit of Washington Trust Award: Sharon Morgan, vice president, regional manager, directed a $1,000 donation to the Westerly Land Trust.

Spirit of Washington Trust Award: Susan Swain Brough, senior vice president, banking operations, directed a $1,000 donation to Wood River Health Services.

Spirit of Washington Trust Award: Tammy Joslin, vice president, marketing analytics, directed a $1,000 donation to the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

