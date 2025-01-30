Washington Trust reports $28.1M loss in 2024 because of ‘repositioning’ strategy

By
-
THE WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc. has reported a loss of $28.1 million for 2024, down 41.7% from the $48.2 million profit it reported the year prior because it repositioned in balance sheet in December. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY
THE WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc. has reported a loss of $28.1 million for 2024, down 41.7% from the $48.2 million profit it reported the year prior because it repositioned in balance sheet in December. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has posted a loss of $28.1 million for 2024 after the bank “repositioned” its balance sheet in December and sold low-yielding assets at a significant loss in a bid for improved future earnings. That result is down 41.7% from the $48.2 million profit the company, the parent of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display