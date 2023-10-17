Washington Trust to offer financial literacy programs in 20 R.I. schools

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. is partnering with 20 public middle and high schools throughout Rhode Island to offer free financial education software and classroom materials for the 2023-24 school year, the bank recently announced.

Teachers at partner schools can access digital courses, articles, financial calculators and interactive coaching sessions, and can order physical workbooks to supplement classroom learning, according to a news release. In addition to these free resources, Washington Trust employees are available to provide additional support, including in-classroom presentations.

Washington Trust is the first and only bank in Rhode Island to partner with Banzai Inc. to offer a comprehensive Financial Wellness Center on its website, according to the release, where visitors can access all content in six different languages, including Spanish, French, Mandarin, Tagalog, Vietnamese and English.

“Washington Trust is committed to ensuring that all students, parents, and community members have the tools that they need to achieve economic empowerment,” Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with schools throughout our footprint in Rhode Island to bring these dynamic resources into the classroom, and are proud to be improving access to our Financial Wellness Center by offering the content in several languages to meet the diverse needs of the communities that we serve.”

- Advertisement -

The bank has partnered with public middle and high schools throughout the state, including: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant High School and San Miguel School in Providence; Pilgrim High School and Toll Gate High School in Warwick; Cranston High School East, Cranston High School West and Hugh B. Bain Middle School in Cranston; Charles Shea High School and William E. Tolman High School in Pawtucket; Coventry High School; Cumberland High School; East Greenwich High School; East Providence High School; Johnston Senior High School; Narragansett High School; North Kingstown Senior High School; North Providence High School; and Woonsocket High School.

The bank, according to the release, also partners with several nonprofit organizations to provide these free financial education resources to support the organizations’ financial literacy programming efforts, including Amos House, Literacy Volunteers of Kent County, and Literacy Volunteers of Washington County.

For more information about partnering with Washington Trust to offer financial literacy tools and resources to students or clients, contact community relations officer Jillian Balzano at jrbalzano@washtrust.com.