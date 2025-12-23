Washington Trust to open 29th branch in fall 2026 in Pawtucket

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. will open a new full-service branch at 433 Broadway in Pawtucket in fall 2026, the bank recently announced.

The location will be the bank’s 29th branch and is part of a strategy to expand its presence in northern Rhode Island and improve access to financial services in one of the state’s fastest-growing communities.

The Pawtucket branch will be located near Interstate 95 ramps and an R.I. Public Transit Authority bus stop, the bank said.

It will offer a full range of services, including deposit accounts, mortgage and home equity loans, business banking and wealth management.

“We are excited to have a physical presence in Pawtucket that gives customers convenient access to the resources they need, whether that’s financial advice, a loan, or an account to save for the future,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “We look forward to being part of the community and a good neighbor for many years to come.”

Pawtucket, home to the historic Slater Mill, has seen redevelopment of many former mill buildings into housing, contributing to a revitalized city center, according to the bank.

The Pawtucket branch will follow Washington Trust’s recent openings, including its 28th location in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence in September 2024 and a Barrington branch that opened in April 2023.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.