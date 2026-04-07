Washington Trust VP honored for community service, volunteer work

WESTERLY – Lytomya Weaver, assistant vice president and mortgage processing manager at The Washington Trust Co., recently received two awards recognizing her community service and volunteer work, the bank announced.

Weaver was named the bank’s 2026 Community Service Award recipient in March, an annual honor recognizing employees for volunteerism, fundraising and community engagement.

Weaver was also recognized April 1 by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Rhode Island/Massachusetts chapter for her years of volunteer service.

Weaver has supported fundraising efforts, including the Great Strides Walk and Cycle for Life ride, assisting with event logistics and participant support. She volunteers alongside her husband, Scott.

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“I volunteer for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because it’s near and dear to my heart,” Weaver said. “The treatments have come so far, giving people with cystic fibrosis a chance at longer, fuller lives. Supporting that progress means everything to me.”

Weaver’s involvement is personal. Her son, Darien Burke, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as an infant, died in 2016 at age 24.

In addition to her work with the foundation, Weaver volunteers with several local organizations, including Juneteenth RI, Crossroads Rhode Island and the United Way of Rhode Island Inc., and assists a 98-year-old neighbor with daily needs.

“Life is hard – if I can put a smile on someone’s face or make them feel cared for and loved, that’s my motivation,” she said.

Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust chairman and CEO, said Weaver’s service reflects the bank’s broader commitment to community engagement.

“Lytomya’s strength is remarkable – not only in the challenges she has faced, but in the compassion and energy she brings to lifting others up,” Handy said. “Lytomya’s leadership and service inspire fellow employees across the organization to get involved and give back. I commend her for embodying the bank’s spirit of community wherever she goes.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.