Washington Trust Wealth Management adds 3 team members across client and advisory services

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Wealth Management, a division of The Washington Trust Co., has added three experienced professionals to its team, the bank recently announced.

J. Carson Coyle joined as director of client experience; Brian Davies as senior wealth adviser; and James C. Maynard as a key member of the Private Client Group.

Carson brings more than 25 years of wealth management experience, with a background in sales, client service and leadership. He previously held leadership roles at JPMorgan Advisors and First Republic Bank.

Davies, who has 20 years of experience in the wealth and asset management industry, previously served as chief investment officer and wealth adviser with Shepherd Financial Partners in Winchester, Mass., before joining Washington Trust.

Meanwhile, Maynard brings 35 years of experience in commercial banking and financial services, including leadership roles at Silicon Valley Bank and co-founding investment advisory firm Napatree Capital.

“The addition of Carson, Brian and Jim underscores our commitment to providing a highly personalized, consultative experience that has defined our firm for generations,” said Kathleen A. Ryan, executive vice president and chief wealth management officer at Washington Trust Wealth Management. “Their expertise and passion for service will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our clients and communities.”

Washington Trust Wealth Management provides personalized financial planning, investment management and trust services. It has offered trust services since 1904 and focuses on long-term client relationships.

With more than $6.8 billion in assets under administration, the firm delivers customized financial planning, broad investment management and full fiduciary services to its clients, the bank said.

