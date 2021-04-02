PROVIDENCE – Mary E. Noons, executive vice president and chief retail lending officer for The Washington Trust Co., has been named the 2021 Career Achiever, the top honor in Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program.

Noons has worked at the Westerly-based financial institution for 29 years and played a major role in the bank’s retail ending. Since 2016, she has overseen a 120% increase in annual loan production at Washington Trust from $755 million to $1.7 billion.

Noons was instrumental in securing and implementing a new state-of-the-art operating system and secondary market process which prepared Washington Trust for increased loan production. She also spearheaded the formation of The Washington Trust Mortgage Co. in 2009 which led to the Bank’s regional mortgage expansion.

Haley Lattinville, personnel manager for the town of North Kingstown, has been named the 2021 Rising Star by PBN. Lattinville worked to develop the town’s first offsite training program for department heads and supervisors. As the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in Rhode Island, Lattinville developed new rules for working remotely and use of flex time. She also recommended policy on use of sick and vacation time during this period.

Noons and Lattinville are among 10 top C-level executives in the public, private and nonprofit sectors for their efforts as innovators, trailblazers, role models and leaders in the community who will be honored for the 2021 program. The honorees will be recognized April 29 in a virtual program at 2 p.m. A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in the April 30-May 13 print issue of PBN.

Other C-Suite Award winners selected by PBN are:

Christopher Earle , director of information systems, YMCA of Greater Providence

, director of information systems, YMCA of Greater Providence Michael Edwards , chief financial officer, Falvey Insurance Group

, chief financial officer, Falvey Insurance Group Mary Halpin , senior vice president of human resources, Centreville Bank

, senior vice president of human resources, Centreville Bank Stuart Kiely , vice president of digital strategy, John Matouk & Co.

, vice president of digital strategy, John Matouk & Co. Edward McPherson , director of marketing and fund development, Newport Mental Health

, director of marketing and fund development, Newport Mental Health Cortney Nicolato , CEO and president, United Way of Rhode Island

, CEO and president, United Way of Rhode Island Phyllis Pelletier , chief financial officer, Family Service of Rhode Island

, chief financial officer, Family Service of Rhode Island Siobhain Sullivan, chief operating officer of clinical operations, Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

KPMG LLP is the presenting sponsor and Insperity is the partner sponsor for the 2021 PBN C-Suite Awards program. Registration for the April 29 event can be found at PBN.com.

