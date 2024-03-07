Watch Hill cottage constructed in 1900 sells for $4.85M

WESTERLY – A single-family home constructed in 1900 in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly recently sold for $4.85 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the deal.

The 2,850-square-foot home known as Hedgerow is located at 10 Pawcatuck Ave., sitting on 0.31 acres of land, containing six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home previously sold for $3.97 million in November 2022.

“Steeped in history and timeless charm, Hedgerow … has served as a cherished retreat for numerous families seeking to create enduring summer memories amidst Watch Hill’s idyllic setting,” according to Mott & Chace.

The home, which features hardwood floors and a wood-shingle roof, includes three gathering spaces, with a screened-in, 340-square-foot porch overlooking a 650-square-foot inground concrete pool, the real estate firm said. There’s also a 150-square-foot bath house/cabin in the backyard, according to property records.

The home contains two full stories of living space, and a finished half-story on top of that, along with an unfinished basement, according to public records. The home is topped by a two-story chimney, according to the town’s online property tax assessment database.

The property is located near Napatree Point and East Beach, and local attractions include Ocean House, a five-star hotel and resort, and the renowned Merry-Go-Round, one of the nation’s longest continuously operating merry-go-rounds, according to Mott & Chace.

The property was most recently valued by Westerly property assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.28 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $1.65 million is attributed to the land itself, according to the database.

Donna Simmons, of Mott & Chace, represented the sellers and facilitated for the buyers, according to the firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Michael Brown and Renee Al-Sarraf, of Montclair, N.Y. The property was purchased by Hedgerow LLC, a limited liability company established this year in Rhode Island and managed by Brian McCormick, of Westerly, and Lisa Mannix, of Wilton, Conn.

