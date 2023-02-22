WaterFire, Innovation Studio partnership to benefit accelerator program

PROVIDENCE – WaterFire Providence has joined forces with Innovation Studio to expand resources available to its Accelerate cohort.

The Accelerate cohort, open to emerging artists under age 30, gives members access to workshops, site visits, discussions and guidance from professionals in the field.

With the partnership, cohort members will now have access to Innovation Studio’s innovation support, including its Entrepreneurship Navigation and Inspire, Create and Share programs.

Through the program, now in its second year, participants learn to further support their art through technology, self-representation, marketing principles and best practices. All participants also receive a stipend to foster their continued work and participate in a group show.

- Advertisement -

In addition to this group show, cohort participants also have opportunities to have their work featured in WaterFire lighting events, “ArtMarts,” and the WaterFire Arts Center store.

The cohort consists of six local artists and was selected by a committee of WaterFire and local arts leaders.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.