Waterfront colonial in Barrington sells for $1M

BARRINGTON – A 3,032-square-foot waterfront home at 1 Mathewson Road recently sold for $1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the seller in the deal.

The single-family home, which was constructed in 1951, contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, along with a dock on the water and an 800-square-foot in-ground swimming pool.

Located in the Rumstick Village neighborhood, the property offers views of Barrington Harbor, Residential Properties said. The royal blue-painted, two-story home also has a water-facing balcony located off the second-floor primary suite.

The property also includes a newly renovated kitchen with a sitting area that overlooks the pool, along with a living room that features a marble fireplace.

The home was most recently valued in fiscal year 2022 by Barrington assessors to be worth $822,000, according to the town’s online property evaluation database.

The home was sold by Trisha Regan and was bought by Rascal LLC, a limited liability company based in Bradenton, Fla., according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

Rascal is managed by Peter C. Grabowski Jr., according to its articles of organization filed with the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

The buyer in the deal was represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.