Waterfront home in Cranston sells for $3M in record-breaker

CRANSTON – A waterfront home in Cranston recently sold for nearly $3 million in the biggest-ever residential property deal on record in the city, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate agency that represented both sides of the transaction.

The 5,726-square-foot home is located at 52 Fort Ave. in the Pawtuxet Village area, with panoramic views of the ocean and Newport Bridge, the real estate agency said. The two-story colonial contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it features a wood-shingle exterior, a portico at the entrance, and walkout access to a deck that overlooks the grounds.

The home, which has been updated recently, has an open floor plan, a kitchen with a large center island and stainless steel built-in appliances, according to Residential Properties. There’s a spacious, adjoining dining room and a living room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, the firm said. There’s also a second entrance, a butler’s pantry, a sitting room, and a laundry room on the first floor.

The primary suite on the second floor features vaulted ceilings, a spa bath and a balcony overlooking the water.

Outside, the property includes an in-ground pool, fire pit, a patio and stairs down to the beach, with the potential to add a dock, Residential Properties said.

The property was previously bought in 2014 for $1.1 million by Matthew Markham, according to city records. It was last valued in 2021 by city assessors as being worth $1.3 million, according to public records.

A copy of the deed identifying the latest buyer of the home wasn’t available in the city’s online property records database as of deadline for this story.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.