Waterfront home in Middletown sells for $5.3M

MIDDLETOWN – A 7,000-square-foot home overlooking Second Beach recently sold for $5.3 million, making it the most expensive home sale in town history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Built on a 0.5-acre lot in 2016, the 444 Purgatory Lane home contains seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one-half bathroom. The two-story home also features an elevator.

The home also includes a kitchen with high-end appliances, multiple gas fireplaces, oversized windows and an expansive waterside deck, according to Mott & Chace.

The home is located at the end of a private cul de sac and is abutting more than 10 acres of pastoral open space, as well as the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed 125-acre protected grounds of St. George’s School, according to Mott & Chace.

This same home sold for $3.6 million in 2020.

The estate was most recently valued by Middletown property assessors in 2023 as being worth $3.81 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers were represented by Janet Kermes, sales associate of Mott & Chace. The sellers were represented by The Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti Team, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Gerald Vento and Margaret Vento, of Middletown. The property was purchased by Edward LeFlore and Alison LeFlore, as trustees of The Flowers Realty Trust, according to the deed.

