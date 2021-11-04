Waterfront home in South Kingstown sells for $1.2M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 1,841-square-foot waterfront cottage that was built in 1750 sold recently for $1.2 million in the town, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate company representing the buyers.

The single-family, wood-shingle home at 480 Gravely Hill Road was originally built in the mid-18th century, Residential Properties said. But the 1½-story home features modern updates, including a renovated kitchen, updated plumbing, new cedar shingles, a recent roof update and new windows, along with a generator that was installed in case of power outages at the secluded location, which is surrounded by nearly 35 acres of native trees about a half-mile from the road, the real estate company said.

The primary bedroom on the upper level of the home features a walkout deck with a view of a 2-acre, spring-fed pond, according to Residential Properties. The home includes a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property also features several outbuildings, including a stone and cedar playhouse that was custom-built in 1939, with its own fireplace and electricity, Residential Properties said. There’s also a refinished horse barn with a workshop and studio, along with another large workshop building and a covered wood storage building.

Public records show that the home was sold by Sharon Johnston and Stephen Johnston to Samuel Sciabarrasi and Ina Sciabarrasi.

