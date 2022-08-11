Waterfront home in Warren sells for $1.9M

WARREN – A waterfront home recently sold for $1.9 million, making it the town’s second most expensive home and marking the biggest sale there since 2006, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1978, the 5,731-square-foot, single-family home at 10 Stonegate Road contains five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

The sale price was higher than any other home sold in Warren, except for one other in 2006, said Residential Properties, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home sits along Mount Hope Bay, with more than an acre of land and sweeping views of Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said.

In front of the home, there’s a circular gravel driveway, with stone pavers leading up two different front doors, including one on the single-story left side of the building that has a partial brick exterior, Residential Properties said. The home also features a fireplace.

With high ceilings and hardwood floors, the home also features a large eat-in kitchen, a living room with a wet bar, and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with window bay views and a spacious full bath offering a jetted tub. The rest of the four additional bedrooms are on the second story of the building, Residential Properties said.

Walkout access to a large rear deck leads to entertainment space in the backyard, with direct waterfront access and close proximity to the Audubon Wildlife Refuge, the real estate firm said.

The property was last assessed in fiscal year 2022 by Warren assessors as being worth $1.18 million, according to public records available online from the town.

The home was sold by William Sullivan and Wilma Sullivan to Thomas Archibald and Jeanne Archibald, of Virginia, according to a copy of the warranty deed, which is also a public record.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.