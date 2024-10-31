Waterfront home on East Beach in Charlestown sells for $2.83M

CHARLESTOWN – A 1,700-square-foot waterfront home on East Beach Road recently sold for $2.83 million, according to public records.

The 546 East Beach Road home, sold fully furnished, provides 360-degree views of East Beach, Block Island Sound and Ninigret Pond, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in a property listing.

The two-level home, containing two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, was constructed in 1956, with a roof deck and a lower deck both providing room for outdoor lounging, according to the property listing. Recent updates to the home include expansions to the dining room, along with additional deck space, now with more than 1,000 square feet, according to the listing.

The home features an open layout, and a second-floor living room with a Bose sound system with four zones to enhance the ambiance throughout the home, Mott & Chace said.

The home also comes with a full outside bathroom on the first-level deck for showering off.

The property is equipped with a 2,500-gallon cistern for a water supply, and a denitrification septic system, according to Mott & Chase. The home comes with a one-car garage, along with parking space for more than eight cars, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Charlestown assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.58 million, with $1.34 million attributed to the 0.34 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Michael Himmel, of Mott & Chace, represented the seller in this transaction, while Michelle Savastano, of Broadway Real Estate Group, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Richard Zlatkus and Lizabeth Zlatkus and it was purchased by Ram Island Properties LLC. The limited liability company is based in North Kingstown and managed by Arthur Colello and Gail Colello, according to the warranty deed and business incorporation records kept online by the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.