Waterfront home on Sakonnet River in Portsmouth sells for $1.38M

PORTSMOUTH – A contemporary home close to McCorrie Point Beach on the Sakonnet River in Portsmouth recently sold for $1.38 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the buyer in the deal.

The 94 Annette Drive home was constructed in 1987 on a 0.55-acre lot with 115 feet of private water frontage, according to Residential Properties. The waterfront property also comes with the opportunity for a mooring, the real estate firm said.

The three-level home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The property features an 805-square-foot second-floor wooden deck, with walkout access and wooden railings overlooking the water, according to the real estate firm. A wooden staircase leads down from the backyard to the waterfront.

The coastal home, with hardwood floors throughout, also features cathedral ceilings and an attached two-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2021 as being worth $1.3 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Michael Dunham represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction. The property was listed by The Chad Kritzas Team of HomeSmart Professionals.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately available through public records made available through the town’s online land evidence repository.

The home was previously owned by Upinder Dhinsa and Praveen Dhinsa since 2005, according to the property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.