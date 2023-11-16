Waterfront home sells for $2.75M, highest N. Kingstown sale in 2023

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A two-story home on Poplar Point overlooking Narragansett Bay recently sold for $2.75 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town of 2023 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing data maintained by the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 3,560-square-foot home at 85 Wright Lane contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a stone paver driveway, a pathway to the water, and an expansive backyard deck with walkout access from the second floor and outdoor stairs from the ground level.

The home, constructed in 1987 and sitting on a 0.83-acre lot, is located close to historic Wickford Village, according to Mott & Chace. The home also includes an attached two-car garage, the real estate firm said.

The home features hardwood flooring, central air, and a clapboard exterior, according to town property records. The house also includes an unfinished 1,100-square-foot basement, according to property records.

In addition to being the most expensive home sale in the town so far this year, it sold for the highest price of any home in North Kingstown since May 2022, according to Mott & Chace.

The 85 Wright Lane home was most recently valued by North Kingstown property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.58 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers of the property were represented by Judy Callaghan and Kathy Kourakis, both sales associates for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyers were represented by Rebecca Donnell, sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

“Its fantastic location and views are the epitome of waterfront living in Rhode Island,” Callaghan said.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Wright Lane property was sold by Patrick Sullivan and Carolyn Sullivan, of Boca Grande, Florida. The North Kingstown home was purchased by John Risebrow and Lisa Risebrow, of North Kingstown.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.