Waterfront property in Portsmouth built in 2001 sells for $2.88M

PORTSMOUTH – A 5,000-square-foot colonial constructed in 2001 on the waterfront recently sold for $2.88 million, making it the town’s second-highest home sale in 2025 so far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 181 Prospect Farm Road home, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Prospect Farm neighborhood, has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The two-story home, which comes with 1.5 acres of land, also features an elevator.

The large chef’s kitchen includes Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

The home also has an unfinished basement, with room to develop additional living or recreational space, according to Mott & Chace.

The property features a second-floor balcony, with stairs that lead down to a wooden deck in the rear of the house, with additional steps that provide access to the nearby rocky shoreline, the real estate firm said.

The deck is fitted with a Swim Spa overlooking the water, along with an infrared sauna.

The property comes with solar panels, a full-house generator, a three-car garage and a mooring in the water that can be used to secure a boat, Mott & Chace said.

The home was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.93 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 1.44 acres of land alone was valued at $826,000.

The sellers were represented by The Soby-Roberts Team, of Mott & Chace. The buyers were represented by Matt Antonio, of Chart House Realtors.

A copy of the deed, a public record documenting the sale, was not immediately available from the town’s online property sales database.

