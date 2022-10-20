Waterfront Warwick home sells for $2.4M, city’s 4th-largest residential sale this year

WARWICK – Situated on 1.25 acres of land with views of Narragansett Bay, Patience Island and the Jamestown Bridge, a two-story home at 74 Briarcliff Ave. recently sold for $2.44 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal.

The sale price makes it the fourth-largest residential property sale in Warwick this year as of mid-October, according to the real estate firm, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property is located in the Warwick Neck neighborhood, which Mott & Chace says continues to attract a high level of interest among buyers despite limited inventory.

The buyers in the deal were represented by Lila Delman Compass.

The 4,500-square-foot home contains three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The property includes a 768-square-foot in-ground pool surrounded by an 832-square-foot bluestone patio, a 288-square-foot wooden overlook deck, a greenhouse and a staircase leading directly to the beach.

The architectural style of the home is described by Warwick property assessors as contemporary, with a stucco/wood exterior and a flat roof.

Built in 1952, the property was last valued in 2021 by Warwick assessors to be worth $1.2 million, according to public records kept online by the town.

The Warwick home was sold by Ronald Piscione and Joanne Piscione to Ken Yang and Liping Yang, of South Kingstown, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.