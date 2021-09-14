Wave Federal Credit Union board confirms new CEO and president

WARWICK – The board of directors for Wave Federal Credit Union recently confirmed the appointment of a new CEO and president, as well as two other leadership roles, according to a news release.

With the board’s confirmation vote, David P. Dupere will serve as the credit union’s CEO and president, taking the helm from Paul Archambault who retired earlier this year. Dupere has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2008, and previously led the Warwick Municipal Credit Union, the release stated.

In addition, the board confirmed the appointment of Betty A. Pinheiro as vice president of operations and Elizabeth L. Zachow as vice president of lending.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

