Wave Federal Credit Union president retiring after 40 years

WARWICK – Paul Archambault, CEO and president of Wave Federal Credit Union, is retiring this summer after more than four decades with the company.

Starting July 1, David P. Dupéré, the credit union’s executive vice president and chief operation officer, will take over as CEO and president. Dupéré has worked in the industry for 35 years and in his current role with Wave Federal Credit Union since 2008.

Archambault started with the credit union as an accounting clerk in 1981, working his way up to serve as its CEO and president for the last 26 years. He has led the credit union through three mergers, and the multistep conversion to a community charter, which corresponded to a name change from what was formerly Narragansett Electric Employees Federal Credit Union. He has overseen years of growth in what is now a 7,000-member credit union with $137 million in assets, two offices and 23 employees.

“I have enjoyed my career at Wave Federal Credit Union and met a lot of great members, staff and volunteers and have a lot of great memories,” Archambault said Friday in a statement. “Some of my fondest memories are mentoring staff and helping members buy their first car, purchase their new home or just helping put members in a better financial position. The credit union remains in a great financial position and should continue to thrive and provide the best service possible.”

