Wave of students see future in public health

By
-
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT: Dr. Annie Gjelsvik, director of Brown University’s Master of Public Health program, says every person who applied for the program this year referenced the COVID-19 pandemic in their application. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT: Dr. Annie Gjelsvik, director of Brown University’s Master of Public Health program, says every person who applied for the program this year referenced the COVID-19 pandemic in their application. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The pandemic may have had a silver lining. It opened many people’s eyes to the possibilities of a career in public health. After more than a year of intense attention on the global threat posed by COVID-19, public health programs at universities nationwide, including Brown University, are reporting a surge in applications. The industry association,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display