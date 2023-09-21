Wayfinder Hotel reopens after fire with limited service

NEWPORT – The Wayfinder Hotel is back in business.

The hotel announced on Facebook Wednesday that is has put the May 2022 fire behind and is taking reservations for Thursdays through Sundays with limited service.

One May 22, 2022, 90 firefighters from multiple fire departments, responded to the blaze that broke out about 8 p.m. Three firefighters were injured while extinguishing the blaze that lasted well into the next morning.

Newport communications officer Thomas Shevlin said investigators with the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental. A follow-up investigation by the owners’ insurance representatives found that the fire “most likely started as a result of discarded smoking materials in a mulch bed.”

On May 16, 2023, Boston-based Pyramid Global Hospitality company took over the management of the hotel and announced in planned to “rebuild and revitalize the property.”

“We look forward to partnering with the fantastic team at Dovetail + Co. to reinvigorate this remarkable property,” said Chris Devine, chief investment officer of Pyramid.

Dovetail purchased the former Mainstay Hotel & Conference Center in 2019 for $14.34 million, rebranding the site as a boutique hotel, first opening in 2020 and managed by Haynes Group Inc.

The 115,000-square-foot hotel has 197 rooms, a fitness center, outdoor pool, full-service restaurant, café, and event spaces.