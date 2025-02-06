Wayland Square colonial constructed in 1910 sells for $1.53M

PROVIDENCE – A 3,500-square-foot home in Wayland Square recently sold for $1.53 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller in the deal.
The 128 Irving Ave. home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a fireplace.
Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers
As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…Learn More
While the home was originally constructed in 1910, it was updated with designer finishes and modern amenities, according to Compass Providence. The home’s new designer kitchen features honed marble countertops, a spacious white oak island, and Viking appliances, the real estate firm said.
The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a marble fireplace as the centerpiece of the main living area, the real estate firm said.
The primary bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a rainfall shower system and heated floors, according to Compass Providence.
The home’s laundry room is located on the second floor, the firm said.
Additional highlights of the home include a new roof, new windows, an updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and all-new wiring, according to Compass.
The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $679,900, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that total assessed value, $354,400 was attributed to the property’s 0.11 acres of land.
Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyers were represented by Sara Chaffee-Standish, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Alexander Macielak, of Providence, and it was purchased by Evan Altan and Lucy Kissel, of Newport.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.