Wayland Square colonial constructed in 1910 sells for $1.53M

PROVIDENCE – A 3,500-square-foot home in Wayland Square recently sold for $1.53 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller in the deal.

The 128 Irving Ave. home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a fireplace.

While the home was originally constructed in 1910, it was updated with designer finishes and modern amenities, according to Compass Providence. The home’s new designer kitchen features honed marble countertops, a spacious white oak island, and Viking appliances, the real estate firm said.

The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a marble fireplace as the centerpiece of the main living area, the real estate firm said.

The primary bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a rainfall shower system and heated floors, according to Compass Providence.

The home’s laundry room is located on the second floor, the firm said.

Additional highlights of the home include a new roof, new windows, an updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and all-new wiring, according to Compass.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $679,900, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that total assessed value, $354,400 was attributed to the property’s 0.11 acres of land.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyers were represented by Sara Chaffee-Standish, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Alexander Macielak, of Providence, and it was purchased by Evan Altan and Lucy Kissel, of Newport.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.