We have one chance to spend $1.1B right

By
-
Neil D. Steinberg
Neil D. Steinberg
The $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act dollars that Rhode Island is receiving from the federal government is once-in-a-generation funding that can improve the future for many in our state, especially those most impacted by the pandemic. And these funds are the “people’s money,” paid for by our tax dollars. Spending them wisely demands…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR