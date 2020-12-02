We Make RI launches industrial sewing classes to help train displaced workers

CRANSTON – Working in conjunction with the Back to Work RI initiative, manufacturing and training organization We Make RI has launched industrial sewing classes.

The goal, say organization leaders, is to fill 50 open positions by the end of the year, with textile manufacturing still facing a shortage of skilled labor.

“We work with several Rhode Island textile manufacturers and they always tell us the same thing: we need trained workers,” said Barbara Jackson, executive director, We Make RI. “We knew in the aftermath of COVID, there would be heavy job losses. Our goal is to match these unemployed workers with open positions at local sewing companies.”

The group submitted a proposal to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training at the start of the pandemic, she said.

- Advertisement -

New sewing classes will begin every two to three weeks, from 9 a.m. to noon at the We Make RI offices in Cranston. Social-distancing guidelines will be maintained, with only 10 students per class. Classwork will involve the use of traditional JUKI, Consew and Sewpro industrial machines, show students how to create common stitches and perform routine machine maintenance.

At the end of class, students will have the opportunity to complete a product for resale and can be placed in an open sewing position locally, according to We Make RI.

Registration for the industrial sewing classes can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.