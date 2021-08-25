We Make RI manufacturing training fair to help unemployed reenter workforce

CRANSTON – Manufacturing training organization We Make RI will host an in-person training fair on Wednesday.

Workforce development organizations that will be on hand include Roger Williams University; the Community College of Rhode Island; Building Futures; Genesis Center; Ironworkers Local 37; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 99; the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association; United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada Local 51; and representatives from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Organization representatives will be on-site to meet with unemployed Rhode Islanders and discuss retraining and reentering the workforce in new or advanced careers.

Barbara Jackson, executive director of We Make RI, said the training fair is the first of its kind, organized to address the gap between open jobs and skilled workers.

“We Make RI and our community partners help bridge that gap by providing free or low-cost training to get workers the skills they need for the jobs they want,” Jackson said. “We have so many representatives coming, there will be something for everyone.”

Training areas will include child care, construction, factory forklift, iron work, marine trades, electrical, culinary, health care and more. Training is free or low-cost to approved applicants and can include college credits and nationally accredited certifications. Apprenticeship programs also offer a chance to earn money while training.

The fair will be held at the We Make RI Manufacturing Center at 200 1st Ave. in Cranston on Aug. 25 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All are welcome, but visitors should be masked. More information can be found here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.