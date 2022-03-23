We Make RI offering internships in general manufacturing and industrial sewing

CRANSTON – We Make RI, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Rhode Islanders get on the path to careers, is accepting applications for internships in both general manufacturing and industrial sewing.

To be eligible, applicants – who get paid to train – must be 18 or older and unemployed. No experience is necessary.

Internships in both fields run for four weeks, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will work on real-world projects and earn a weekly stipend. At the end of the internship, job coaches will work to assist interns in finding full-time positions.

April 11 is the next industrial sewing internship start date. General manufacturing internships begin on April 4 or April 18.

To apply, pick an internship area and reach out to We Make RI.

Those needing help with the application can contact jobcoach@wemakeri.com, or call Mindy at 401-232-0077, ext. 107.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.