CRANSTON – We Make RI, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost, manufacturing-related training, education and job placement for Rhode Island residents, has relocated to a larger facility in Cranston.

The organization as of March 1 moved into 200 1st Ave., a facility with 12,800 square feet of space available for educational programs. The organization provides hands-on machine training for students learning advanced skills in production, quality, safety and computer numerical control programming, said a company spokeswoman.

We Make RI was previously located at 25 Sharpe Drive, also in Cranston.

The nonprofit has relationships with manufacturers, including Jade Manufacturing Co. and Greystone Inc., according to its website.

- Advertisement -

Over the past decade, it’s educated about 400 people and has a 95% job placement rate.

“With this new facility, the goal is to increase that number and offer new training programs in screen-printing, engraving and embroidery,” the spokeswoman said.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.