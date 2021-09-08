We Make RI to hold job fair in Cranston on Sept. 30

CRANSTON – We Make RI will host a job fair at its facility in Cranston on Sept. 30.

The job fair will feature representatives from The Beck Cos., Goetz Composites, Hitachi Cable America Inc., Nelipak Corp., Admiral Packaging Inc., Yushin America Inc., Reeb Millwork of New England Inc., Darlington Fabrics Corp. and High Purity New England.

Open positions offer the ability for job applicants to choose their own start date. Openings can be viewed here. All jobs offer health care and paid time off. Applicants can download a work application here or fill one out at the job fair.

The nonprofit We Make RI helps Rhode Islanders who are interested in working in the manufacturing industry with job placement and training services.

The job fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the We Make RI facility at 200 First Ave. in Cranston.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.