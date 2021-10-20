We Make RI will host first-ever Maker Fair Oct. 23 in Cranston

CRANSTON – Manufacturing training and developing group We Make RI will host its first Maker Fair on Oct. 23.

The free event, with more than 20 vendors set to attend, is open to the public.

Organizers say makers will showcase their wares and offer demonstrations on how they are made, including tie-dye, paint pouring and macramé. For children, there will be a design-your-own-mug activity.

Featured vendors include:

Crafts for a Cure

All Things Pampas

Awoken Apparel

Badda Bling Jewelry

Distant.Relatives

Do Me A Favor, doing business as Grazie!

Emily Crochets

Farmhill Furniture & Salvage

Heather’s Naturals

Knots of Art LLC

Newman Candle Co.

Pixie and Moonchild

Pretty Face Beauty

Rainbow Home Studios

Royal Ebony

Shardworks Watercolor

Sugar and Baking Co. LLC

The Beach Hut Gift Shop

The Reaper’s Beauty Co.

To DYE for Home & more

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Violet Drury Designs

We Be Jammin

Wowel LLC

Yoga Del Sol LLC

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the We Make RI offices, at 200 1st Ave. in Cranston.

“There are so many talented crafters, builders, manufacturers, artists and makers in Rhode Island,” said Rachel Menard, We Make RI director of marketing communications. “This event is an opportunity for those makers to meet with the public, sell their wares and let people know this is something made right here in our state. We want people to know they can be a part of making something too.”

Products and food will be available for purchase.

The event is co-sponsored by Real Jobs RI.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.