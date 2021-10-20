We Make RI will host first-ever Maker Fair Oct. 23 in Cranston

CRANSTON – Manufacturing training and developing group We Make RI will host its first Maker Fair on Oct. 23.
The free event, with more than 20 vendors set to attend, is open to the public.
Organizers say makers will showcase their wares and offer demonstrations on how they are made, including tie-dye, paint pouring and macramé. For children, there will be a design-your-own-mug activity.
Featured vendors include:
- Crafts for a Cure
- All Things Pampas
- Awoken Apparel
- Badda Bling Jewelry
- Distant.Relatives
- Do Me A Favor, doing business as Grazie!
- Emily Crochets
- Farmhill Furniture & Salvage
- Heather’s Naturals
- Knots of Art LLC
- Newman Candle Co.
- Pixie and Moonchild
- Pretty Face Beauty
- Rainbow Home Studios
- Royal Ebony
- Shardworks Watercolor
- Sugar and Baking Co. LLC
- The Beach Hut Gift Shop
- The Reaper’s Beauty Co.
- To DYE for Home & more
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc.
- Violet Drury Designs
- We Be Jammin
- Wowel LLC
- Yoga Del Sol LLC
The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the We Make RI offices, at 200 1st Ave. in Cranston.
“There are so many talented crafters, builders, manufacturers, artists and makers in Rhode Island,” said Rachel Menard, We Make RI director of marketing communications. “This event is an opportunity for those makers to meet with the public, sell their wares and let people know this is something made right here in our state. We want people to know they can be a part of making something too.”
Products and food will be available for purchase.
The event is co-sponsored by Real Jobs RI.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
