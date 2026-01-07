We Make RI to host first Maker Fair of 2026 in Cranston

CRANSTON – Manufacturer training and development group We Make RI will host its first Maker Fair of 2026 on Jan. 8.

The free event, with more than 20 vendors set to attend, is open to the public and will be held at the We Make RI offices at 200 1st Ave. in Cranston.

Co-sponsored by Real Jobs Rhode Island, the event is designed to connect job seekers with local employers, while helping them with resume workshops, interview preparation sessions and networking opportunities, according to the organization.

Employers from various industries, including health care, technology and manufacturing, will set up booths to engage with potential candidates. These employers include General Dynamics Electric Boat, Ocean State Job Lot Inc., Yushin American Inc. and many others.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.