‘We were sort of invisible’

(Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Lisa Ranglin’s advocacy for minority businesses grew out of personal experience. Ranglin watched her brother,…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.