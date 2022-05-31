Webster Bank becomes founding member of national banking-as-a-service group

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank has signed on to a new, national banking-as-a-service association as a founding member, according to a news release.

The Bankers Helping Bankers Banking-as-a-Service Association was created exclusively for community banks that share their infrastructure with financial technology companies, allowing them to share ideas and resources on complex regulatory issues. The association also aims to promote best practices and standards for nonbanks and to connect federally insured financial institutions to technology partners.

Webster Bank hopes its participation will grow its existing fintech partnerships and financial services, Chris Rigoni, managing director for Webster BaaS, said in a statement. Webster’s existing financial services for fintech partners include offering account management, debit and credit card issuances, and payment and lending services.

A list of other association members was not available.

