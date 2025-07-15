Webster Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence announce opening of R.I. Finance Lab for kids, teens

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence announced the opening of a new Webster Bank Finance Lab on Tuesday, making it the Stamford, Conn.-based bank’s first collaboration of its kind in Rhode Island.

Created to bring real-world financial skills and resources to local teens and children, the Webster Finance Lab program is being funded by a $100,000 grant from the bank.

Using financial tools, lessons and hands-on workshops, the program helps young people and their families to avoid money mistakes and build a better financial future.

The program will involve local youths at eight Boys & Girls Clubs in Providence, the bank said.

Bank officials and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence held an event in honor of the announcement at the organization’s Fox Point Clubhouse in Providence Tuesday morning, where the grant check was presented.

Webster’s Rhode Island Finance Lab follows the opening of similar labs in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

Webster Bank launched its Finance Lab initiative in 2022, with the first lab opening in Yonkers, N.Y., followed by a second in the Bronx borough of New York City. The first Connecticut-based lab opened in December 2022 in Bridgeport, and the first Massachusetts lab opened in October 2024 in Taunton, according to the bank.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.