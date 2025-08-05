Webster Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence open first Finance Lab in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence opened a new Finance Lab on July 15 to help local children and teens build financial skills for long-term empowerment and well-being.

Funded by a $100,000 grant from the bank, the program is the first collaboration in Rhode Island. To date, Webster has invested nearly $2.5 million in nine Finance Labs throughout its footprint.

The Webster Finance Lab program aims to boost financial literacy among young people by working with nonprofit partners to offer educational tools, hands-on workshops and real-world learning experiences. The goal is to help youths and families navigate common financial challenges and build the confidence needed to improve long-term economic stability.

“We are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence to open the first Finance Lab in Rhode Island,” said Marissa Weidner, chief corporate responsibility officer at Webster Bank. “Webster continues to invest in programs that broaden financial empowerment opportunities and strengthen our commitment to creating economic vitality in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

- Advertisement -

Program participants will engage in hands-on learning opportunities at eight Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence locations, including financial literacy workshops and career panels with volunteers from Webster Bank.

“Financial literacy is one of the most powerful tools we can give young people to help them build a stable, successful future,” said Nicole Dufresne, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence. “Through our partnership with Webster Bank, we’re equipping our members with the knowledge and confidence to make smart financial decisions that will impact their lives for years to come. This collaboration is a meaningful investment in our children – and in the long-term strength of our community.”

On July 15, Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence participants, leaders and Ranika Reyes, the financial education and constituent affairs director for R.I. Treasurer James A. Diossa, joined Webster leaders to officially open the program at the Fox Point Club on Ives Street.

In April, Webster celebrated the opening of a Finance Lab in Dorchester, Mass. Other Finance Lab partners are in Hartford, Bridgeport and Waterbury in Connecticut; Taunton and Dorchester in Massachusetts; and in Metro New York, on Long Island and in Yonkers, N.Y.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.