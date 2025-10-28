Webster Bank celebrates 90 years since founding during Great Depression

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank marked its 90th anniversary on Oct. 11, celebrating nine decades of growth from a 1935 community bank to a national financial institution with more than $80 billion in assets.

Founder Harold Webster Smith launched First Federal Savings and Loan in Waterbury, Conn., with $25,000 during the Great Depression. Now known as Webster Bank, it has grown into one of the largest regional commercial banks in the U.S, the bank said.

“Acknowledging 90 years is much more than a recognition of our longevity. We are grateful for the generations of clients who have trusted us, the communities that embrace us and the colleagues who consistently go the extra mile,” said John R. Ciulla, chairman and CEO of Webster Financial Corp., the holding company for Webster Bank. “Reaching this milestone galvanizes our commitment to delivering exceptional service and generating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Webster Bank, which is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., has six full-service branches in Rhode Island, as well as a private bank office in Providence.

