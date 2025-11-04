By Samuel Hanna, Executive Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate, Webster Bank

This year, Webster Bank proudly marks a significant milestone: 90 years of dedication to our clients, colleagues and the communities we are privileged to serve. Since our humble beginnings in 1935, when our founder, Harold Webster Smith, raised $25,000 from friends and family to help build and buy homes during the Great Depression, we’ve stayed true to our mission of empowering individuals, families and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Our culture forms the backbone of our organization, and our core values of Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Agility, Respect and Excellence reflect a shared dedication to conducting business and fostering strong relationships with our clients, colleagues and communities. Each value provides a framework for how we make decisions, take action and bring our culture to life in everything we do.

Together, these values represent our unwavering commitment to success and shared purpose. This foundation has empowered us to navigate dynamic economic landscapes, consistently demonstrating resilience that has enabled us to grow and innovate to meet the needs of our clients and communities while offering outstanding service with a personalized touch.

Today, we offer differentiated lines of business, including Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking, and with the acquisition of HSA Bank and Ametros, we have created a Healthcare Financial Services segment, further diversifying our portfolio. We understand the intersection of health and wealth, and are helping millions of clients across the country manage their complex healthcare financial needs.

With a footprint spanning the Northeast from Rhode Island and Massachusetts to the New York City metropolitan area, we are a national financial services company with over $80 billion in assets and one of the largest, publicly-traded commercial banks in the United States.

Through a multi-billion-dollar Community Investment Strategy, Webster has meaningfully advanced our commitment to strengthen our vibrant communities, drive economic vitality and support the well-being of our cities and towns.

Our signature Finance Labs initiative offers unique financial literacy programs designed to help nonprofit community partners create opportunities for students to gain the skills needed for economic empowerment and financial success. By the end of 2025, Webster will have nine Finance Labs across our footprint, including Providence.

Thanks to the efforts of colleagues across the bank, Webster received an “Outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, our primary regulator. This is our third consecutive overall “Outstanding” rating, representing nine years of Webster excellence in meeting the needs of our communities.

Over the years, Webster has been recognized for our overall accomplishments as a company, as well as for the individual achievements of our colleagues. We are immensely proud of these accolades, which showcase the dedication, teamwork and commitment to values our colleagues demonstrate every day.

Celebrating this milestone reinforces our focus on making progress with purpose in the years ahead. We continue to position ourselves to succeed in rapidly changing markets. With a disciplined approach to managing risk and a thoughtful strategy for growth, we are building for the long term, ensuring our company remains strong and reliable for generations to come.

With gratitude for our history and confidence in our future, our anniversary is a strong reminder that our past successes lay the foundation for the next 90 years. We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us over the past nine decades, and we eagerly anticipate working alongside our talented team to continue building a remarkable company that delivers meaningful value for all our stakeholders. To learn more, visit https://www.websterbank.com/webster-bank-90.

