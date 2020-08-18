Webster Bank donates $25,000 to American Red Cross

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank recently announced a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support disaster recovery efforts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The disaster relief grant will help American Red Cross chapters across the bank’s coverage area with post-storm recovery efforts and to shore up funds in preparation for the continued hurricane season, according to a news release.

Earlier this year, the bank donated $60,000 to Red Cross to help with technical infrastructure and blood services in the wake of COVID-19.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -