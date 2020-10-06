Webster Bank donates $5K to East Coast Greenway Alliance

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank recently announced a $5,000 donation to East Coast Greenway Alliance to help maintain and improve its trails across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

This year’s donation is part of the bank’s environmentally focused partnership with the Hartford Marathon Foundation, in which the bank served as the presenting sponsor for environmentally focused events throughout August. The bank also donated to the East Coast Greenway Alliance in 2019 as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, according to a news release.

In 2019, Webster Bank created or maintained commitments for $143 million in loans for renewable energy and energy-efficiency components.

